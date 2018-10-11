GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment Development Kicks Off, First Milestone Is Out Now
Work on the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment begun a few weeks ago after the launch of the GNOME 3.30 "Almeria" desktop environment last month, which is currently hitting the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions. GNOME 3.32 will be developed under the GNOME 3.31.x umbrella for the next six months, until its March 13, 2019, launch.
GNOME 3.31.1 is now available as the first development milestone towards the final GNOME 3.32 desktop environment. Being the first development snapshot, GNOME 3.31.1 brings only a few updated core components and apps, without any notable changes, except for the removal of the application menus feature, as we reported earlier this week.
Also: GNOME 3.31.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.32
