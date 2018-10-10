Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Graphics: Mir, X.Org Foundation, and AMD

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of October 2018 05:40:57 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Ubuntu's Bring-Up Of NVIDIA's Driver With Mir Continues

    The Ubuntu developers continuing to work on the Mir display server stack have made headway in their NVIDIA driver enablement effort.

    The code isn't yet merged nor even ready to be merged, but they at least have got the NVIDIA proprietary driver working with Mir to the extent that EGL clients are working, rendering is working without major issues, it doesn't regress the stack for the non-NVIDIA drivers, etc.

  • XDC2019 X.Org / Mesa / Wayland Conference To Be Hosted In Montreal

    The X.Org Foundation Board of Directors decided today that their next annual X.Org/Mesa/Wayland conference will be held in Montreal, Canada.

    X.Org decided to head up to Quebec, Canada for next year's X.Org conference after the successful XDC2018 held last month in Spain. Those bidding to be the XDC2019 host city were between Montreal and Hutchinson in Minnesota.

  • AMD Posts Latest Open-Source Linux Patches For FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR

    One of the few features not yet provided by the mainline open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver will soon be crossed off the list... FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support.

    It's been a heck of a long time coming to say the least, but last month AMD began posting new patches for VRR / Adaptive-Sync / FreeSync for their open-source Linux graphics driver. Part of the reason why it's taken so long getting to this point was reaching a consensus with the Intel Linux graphics driver developers and other Linux DRM stakeholders over the design/properties to use in exposing this functionality to user-space so eventually other Linux graphics drivers can choose to implement this support similarly.

»

More in Tux Machines

Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed

The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Read more Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)

Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates

  • Pocket’s Updated Listening Feature Effectively Turns Web Pages into Podcasts
    The read-it-later service has been focused on convenience and entertainment since Mozilla acquired it last year. Previous updates to the app introduced sponsored and recommended content based on a user’s interest. The new “listen” feature mimics the button layout and usability of podcast and music apps, encouraging users to treat Pocket like a source of entertainment, rather than a glorified bookmark app.
  • Announcing Rust 1.29.2
    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.2. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
  • Payments, accessibility, and dead macros: MDN Changelog for September 2018
    We’ve been thinking about the direction and growth of MDN. We’d like a more direct connection with developers, and to provide them with valuable features and benefits they need to be successful in their web projects. We’ve researched several promising ideas, and decided that direct payments would be the first experiment. Logged-in users and 1% of anonymous visitors see the banner that asks them to directly support MDN. See Ali Spivak’s and Kadir Topal’s post, A New Way to Support MDN, for more information.

Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates

  • Hackers [sic] Are Using Stolen Apple IDs to Swipe Cash in China

    Ant Financial’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned that cyber-attackers employed stolen Apple IDs to break into customers’ accounts and made off with an unknown amount of cash, in a rare security breach for China’s top digital payments providers.

  • Hackers [sic] loot digital wallets using stolen Apple IDs

    Two Chinese companies are warning customers that [crackers] used stolen Apple IDs to get into their digital payment accounts and steal money.

  • Microsoft October 2018 Patch Slightly Flawed and Unable To fully Rectify Jet Database Engine Vulnerability
    On the 20th of September, Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) went public with the information of a remove code execution vulnerability that would allow attackers to use the flawed Jet Database Engine to run macros through Microsoft Office programs and cause malicious activities in the targets computer. We covered this previously, you can read it here. Regarding this issue, ZDI released a micro-patch on the 21st September which fixed the vulnerability and urged Microsoft to correct this in the following patch. ZDI then did a review of the October 2018 update by Microsoft and found out that the security flaw while addressed has only limited the vulnerability rather than eliminating it.
  • Security updates for Friday

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6