Graphics: Mir, X.Org Foundation, and AMD
-
Ubuntu's Bring-Up Of NVIDIA's Driver With Mir Continues
The Ubuntu developers continuing to work on the Mir display server stack have made headway in their NVIDIA driver enablement effort.
The code isn't yet merged nor even ready to be merged, but they at least have got the NVIDIA proprietary driver working with Mir to the extent that EGL clients are working, rendering is working without major issues, it doesn't regress the stack for the non-NVIDIA drivers, etc.
-
XDC2019 X.Org / Mesa / Wayland Conference To Be Hosted In Montreal
The X.Org Foundation Board of Directors decided today that their next annual X.Org/Mesa/Wayland conference will be held in Montreal, Canada.
X.Org decided to head up to Quebec, Canada for next year's X.Org conference after the successful XDC2018 held last month in Spain. Those bidding to be the XDC2019 host city were between Montreal and Hutchinson in Minnesota.
-
AMD Posts Latest Open-Source Linux Patches For FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR
One of the few features not yet provided by the mainline open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver will soon be crossed off the list... FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support.
It's been a heck of a long time coming to say the least, but last month AMD began posting new patches for VRR / Adaptive-Sync / FreeSync for their open-source Linux graphics driver. Part of the reason why it's taken so long getting to this point was reaching a consensus with the Intel Linux graphics driver developers and other Linux DRM stakeholders over the design/properties to use in exposing this functionality to user-space so eventually other Linux graphics drivers can choose to implement this support similarly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 648 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed
The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)
Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates
Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago