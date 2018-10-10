MidnightBSD 1.0 Is Ready To Shine With ZFS Support, Ryzen Compatibility
MidnightBSD 1.0 also brings improvements to its Mport package manager, Bhyve virtualization support is now available, ZFS file-system support (including for root file-system), OpenBSD's doas replacing sudo, and various other software updates and improvements.
The 1.0 release ISOs and more information on MidnightBSD is available from the project site at MidnightBSD.org.
