Valve continue their usual polishing of the Steam Client, with the latest stable update including some fixes for Steam Play. That's not all of course, there's quite a bit to this update.

They've adjusted the new Steam Chat system, so now you can test your microphone in the Friends Voice settings dialog, a mute on/off toggle hot-key support for when using open microphone mode, it shouldn't try to open the friends and chat system if you're in offline mode and some bug fixes.

Steam Link gained the ability to do co-op by streaming to multiple devices and the ability to use an Android phone as a touch controller. There's also various Big Picture fixes and plenty of fixes for Steam Input too, Steam Input also had a Linux-specific fix when using Steam Input for generic gamepads.