Games: Vintage Story, Steam Client, Helium Rain, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Farm Together, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Sudden Strike 4

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of October 2018 06:08:20 PM
Gaming
  • Vintage Story, a beautiful survival and building game on Linux

    Vintage Story is a beautiful survival game that started as an idea for a mod for Minecraft, based on the popular modpack, Terra Firma Craft. It is developed by Anego Studios.

    The game is currently still in early access. Development is happening rapidly, with a stable update coming out more or less every other week, with plenty of experimental builds available in between.

  • A new stable Steam Client update is out, with fixes for Steam Play and more

    Valve continue their usual polishing of the Steam Client, with the latest stable update including some fixes for Steam Play. That's not all of course, there's quite a bit to this update.

    They've adjusted the new Steam Chat system, so now you can test your microphone in the Friends Voice settings dialog, a mute on/off toggle hot-key support for when using open microphone mode, it shouldn't try to open the friends and chat system if you're in offline mode and some bug fixes.

    Steam Link gained the ability to do co-op by streaming to multiple devices and the ability to use an Android phone as a touch controller. There's also various Big Picture fixes and plenty of fixes for Steam Input too, Steam Input also had a Linux-specific fix when using Steam Input for generic gamepads.

  • Space sim 'Helium Rain' has left Early Access, code is open source

    Helium Rain, the space simulation and strategy game from Deimos Games has left Early Access as a rather impressive game.

    I really love what they did with it too, while you can purchase the game to support the developer, the source code is also available under an open source license on GitHub.

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition levels up and arrives on GOG

    Grab your sword, shield and helmet as Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition has arrived on GOG for DRM free gaming goodness.

  • The peaceful casual farming game 'Farm Together' has left Early Access

    For those who're looking to run their very own farm, with a rather sweet visual style Farm Together has now left Early Access.

    Disclosure: Key provided by the developer to our Steam Curator.

  • Get your shoes and headphones ready for SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, now on GOG

    SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, a heavy metal first-person platformer that's all about speed is now on GOG.

    Like all good speedrunners, it's not just about being the absolutely quickest. You also need to be smart, there's a few ways to do some little fancy tricks in each level to give you that extra second of time.

  • Sudden Strike 4 heads to Africa in the new DLC out now, cross-platform multiplayer not coming

    Strategy game Sudden Strike 4 has another DLC today with the release of the Africa: Desert War expansion.

    This new expansion has two "mini-campaigns" with six new singleplayer missions from the North African campaign of World War 2. Africa – Desert War introduces over 30 new vehicles including an all-new medical truck, the Marder II Tank Destroyer, the British Bishop SPG, as well as the Italian Semovente da 105/25 Assault Gun.

Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed

The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Read more Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)

Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates

  • Pocket’s Updated Listening Feature Effectively Turns Web Pages into Podcasts
    The read-it-later service has been focused on convenience and entertainment since Mozilla acquired it last year. Previous updates to the app introduced sponsored and recommended content based on a user’s interest. The new “listen” feature mimics the button layout and usability of podcast and music apps, encouraging users to treat Pocket like a source of entertainment, rather than a glorified bookmark app.
  • Announcing Rust 1.29.2
    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.29.2. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
  • Payments, accessibility, and dead macros: MDN Changelog for September 2018
    We’ve been thinking about the direction and growth of MDN. We’d like a more direct connection with developers, and to provide them with valuable features and benefits they need to be successful in their web projects. We’ve researched several promising ideas, and decided that direct payments would be the first experiment. Logged-in users and 1% of anonymous visitors see the banner that asks them to directly support MDN. See Ali Spivak’s and Kadir Topal’s post, A New Way to Support MDN, for more information.

Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates

  • Hackers [sic] Are Using Stolen Apple IDs to Swipe Cash in China

    Ant Financial’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned that cyber-attackers employed stolen Apple IDs to break into customers’ accounts and made off with an unknown amount of cash, in a rare security breach for China’s top digital payments providers.

  • Hackers [sic] loot digital wallets using stolen Apple IDs

    Two Chinese companies are warning customers that [crackers] used stolen Apple IDs to get into their digital payment accounts and steal money.

  • Microsoft October 2018 Patch Slightly Flawed and Unable To fully Rectify Jet Database Engine Vulnerability
    On the 20th of September, Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) went public with the information of a remove code execution vulnerability that would allow attackers to use the flawed Jet Database Engine to run macros through Microsoft Office programs and cause malicious activities in the targets computer. We covered this previously, you can read it here. Regarding this issue, ZDI released a micro-patch on the 21st September which fixed the vulnerability and urged Microsoft to correct this in the following patch. ZDI then did a review of the October 2018 update by Microsoft and found out that the security flaw while addressed has only limited the vulnerability rather than eliminating it.
  • Security updates for Friday

today's howtos

