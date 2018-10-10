Games: Vintage Story, Steam Client, Helium Rain, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Farm Together, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Sudden Strike 4
Vintage Story, a beautiful survival and building game on Linux
Vintage Story is a beautiful survival game that started as an idea for a mod for Minecraft, based on the popular modpack, Terra Firma Craft. It is developed by Anego Studios.
The game is currently still in early access. Development is happening rapidly, with a stable update coming out more or less every other week, with plenty of experimental builds available in between.
A new stable Steam Client update is out, with fixes for Steam Play and more
Valve continue their usual polishing of the Steam Client, with the latest stable update including some fixes for Steam Play. That's not all of course, there's quite a bit to this update.
They've adjusted the new Steam Chat system, so now you can test your microphone in the Friends Voice settings dialog, a mute on/off toggle hot-key support for when using open microphone mode, it shouldn't try to open the friends and chat system if you're in offline mode and some bug fixes.
Steam Link gained the ability to do co-op by streaming to multiple devices and the ability to use an Android phone as a touch controller. There's also various Big Picture fixes and plenty of fixes for Steam Input too, Steam Input also had a Linux-specific fix when using Steam Input for generic gamepads.
Space sim 'Helium Rain' has left Early Access, code is open source
Helium Rain, the space simulation and strategy game from Deimos Games has left Early Access as a rather impressive game.
I really love what they did with it too, while you can purchase the game to support the developer, the source code is also available under an open source license on GitHub.
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition levels up and arrives on GOG
Grab your sword, shield and helmet as Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition has arrived on GOG for DRM free gaming goodness.
The peaceful casual farming game 'Farm Together' has left Early Access
For those who're looking to run their very own farm, with a rather sweet visual style Farm Together has now left Early Access.
Disclosure: Key provided by the developer to our Steam Curator.
Get your shoes and headphones ready for SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, now on GOG
SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, a heavy metal first-person platformer that's all about speed is now on GOG.
Like all good speedrunners, it's not just about being the absolutely quickest. You also need to be smart, there's a few ways to do some little fancy tricks in each level to give you that extra second of time.
Sudden Strike 4 heads to Africa in the new DLC out now, cross-platform multiplayer not coming
Strategy game Sudden Strike 4 has another DLC today with the release of the Africa: Desert War expansion.
This new expansion has two "mini-campaigns" with six new singleplayer missions from the North African campaign of World War 2. Africa – Desert War introduces over 30 new vehicles including an all-new medical truck, the Marder II Tank Destroyer, the British Bishop SPG, as well as the Italian Semovente da 105/25 Assault Gun.
Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed
The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)
Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates
Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
