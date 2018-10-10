GCC 6.5 Status Report
GCC 6.5 Status Report (2018-10-12)
It is now time to release GCC 6.5 and close the 6.x branch. If you have regression bugfixes or documentation fixes that should be still backported to the branch, please test them and check them in before Friday, October 19th, when I'd like to create a Release Candidate of 6.5.
GCC 6.5 Is Being Prepared As The Last GCC6 Compiler Release
Version 6.5 of the GNU Compiler Collection will soon be released to end out the GCC6 series.
GCC8 remains the latest stable series and GCC9 is in development for release in early 2019. For those still relying upon the two-year-old GCC6 stable series, GCC 6.5 is being prepared with a last serving of bug/regression fixes before closing off that branch.
