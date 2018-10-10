Kdenlive 18.08.2 released
Kdenlive 18.08.2 is out bringing usability improvements and a crash fix. The Windows version is also becoming more stable with every release and this version brings fixes to the translation installation and the introduction of a crash report.
In other news, the Refactoring is moving steadily ahead and we will release a wider test beta version soon, stay tuned. Also the refactoring branch is now building automatically on KDE’s automated integration system (CI), and all the regressions tests pass. This means that after each change to the source code, the CI will run the tests to check that no regression happens. On the sysadmin front we are cleaning up our bug tracker in preparation for the 18.12 release.
Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed
The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)
Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates
Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
