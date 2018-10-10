Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of October 2018 07:25:31 PM

We have covered several time apps including Chronobreak, Gnome P0modoro, and Thomas. Today’s featured timer app goes by the name of Stretchly and it is among the most customizable timer apps on the free market.

Stretchly is an open-source project that reminds its users to take breaks from working on the computer. It runs in the system tray and displays a prompt for you to take a 20-second break every 10 minutes by default.

Its app window uses a minimalist design UI with informative text, and tons of customization options including break duration, alert tones, and strict mode. Stretchly allows you to cut breaks short and return to work, enabling strict mode will disable that feature.