Community backed Kaby Lake SBC ships with downloadable Ubuntu image
DFRobot has fulfilled KS orders for its Kaby Lake based LattePanda Alpha SBC, and is shipping a model with 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC without OS that supports Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
DFRobot’s LattePanda project has fulfilled its Kickstarter orders for its community-backed, Intel 7th Gen Core based LattePanda Alpha after several months of delays, and public sales have switched from pre-order to in-stock fulfillment for at least one model. Like the earlier, Intel Cherry Trail based LattePanda, the LattePanda Alpha is notable for being a community backed (but not fully open source) hacker board loaded with Windows 10. Yet with the LattePanda Alpha, you can also choose a more affordable barebones version without a Windows 10 key that supports an optimized, downloadable Ubuntu 16.04 LTS image.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 721 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed
The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)
Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates
Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago