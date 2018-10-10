today's howtos
-
Running Bash Completion Scripts with OSH
I explained in the FAQ that Oil treats Unix shell first as a programming language, and second as a text-based user interface.
But I've been working more towards the latter goal for nearly two months. Why?
-
How to Create Human Readable Output with Linux Commands
-
How to Enable and Monitor PHP-FPM Status in Nginx
-
How to Install Android Pie sGSI on Xiaomi Mi A1
-
How to Install Ubuntu on Windows 10 (WSL)
-
How To Install VMware Workstation Player on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How To Lock Virtual Console Sessions On Linux
-
How to Unlock and Root the Zenfone Max Pro M1
-
How to Unlock Non-US Samsung Devices Locked by Regional Bootloader
-
Batch image processing in GIMP ... with BIMP
I was thinking, BIMP My GIMP, but then, the article title would have been too much like my PIMP My GIMP review, and we don't want that. All right, so GIMP is a very neat, powerful image processing program, with tons of options, filters and plugins. But there's one thing it does not do well - and that's automated operations. You can't really record a set of image processing actions and then repeat them at will.
Or rather, this is doable, but it takes expertise, command line and tears. Instead, in this little guide, I'm going to show you a superior way of performing repetitive bulk actions on your images, which should help shave off a fair amount of time, reduce errors and eliminate tears. The name of the game: BIMP, and so we commence.
-
Create and access directory at the same time
-
Get a diff of two json arrays
-
Doing Date Math on the Command Line, Part I
-
Bookmark Terminal Commands And Easily Retrieve Them Using Marker
-
Install Mozilla Thunderbird 60 In Ubuntu Or Linux Mint From PPA
-
4 Useful Tools to Run Commands on Multiple Linux Servers
-
Linux taskset Command Tutorial for Beginners (with Examples)
-
Univention Corporate Server An Enterprise Linux (Overview And Tutorial)
-
Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed
The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)
Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates
Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
