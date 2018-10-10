Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
Hackers [sic] Are Using Stolen Apple IDs to Swipe Cash in China
Ant Financial’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned that cyber-attackers employed stolen Apple IDs to break into customers’ accounts and made off with an unknown amount of cash, in a rare security breach for China’s top digital payments providers.
Hackers [sic] loot digital wallets using stolen Apple IDs
Two Chinese companies are warning customers that [crackers] used stolen Apple IDs to get into their digital payment accounts and steal money.
Microsoft October 2018 Patch Slightly Flawed and Unable To fully Rectify Jet Database Engine Vulnerability
On the 20th of September, Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) went public with the information of a remove code execution vulnerability that would allow attackers to use the flawed Jet Database Engine to run macros through Microsoft Office programs and cause malicious activities in the targets computer. We covered this previously, you can read it here.
Regarding this issue, ZDI released a micro-patch on the 21st September which fixed the vulnerability and urged Microsoft to correct this in the following patch. ZDI then did a review of the October 2018 update by Microsoft and found out that the security flaw while addressed has only limited the vulnerability rather than eliminating it.
Security updates for Friday
