Red Hat News and Views
-
CIOs are agents for change
-
Crossvale Showcased A Groundbreaking Auto-scaling Product at Red Hat Forum UK
-
NuoDB Adds Container-Native Features in Latest Update
NuoDB, the distributed SQL database company, is improving its database with new container-native features. The release of NuoDB v3.3 adds the availability for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, a Kubernetes and containers application platform.
-
Report: IBM exec’s brag about cloud ‘makes things awkward’ with Red Hat
An IBM executive has boasted about how fast Big Blue’s year-old “Cloud Private” is growing and is nearly as big as Red Had’s rival OpenShift product in an interview with tech news site LightReading. And there could be fallout.
“That’s going to make things awkward during meetings between the two companies, who are both competitors and partners,” reported Mitch Wagner, executive editor of Light Reading, reported Thursday.
Both companies have a major presence in the Triangle with Red Hat’s headquarters located in Raleigh. And they collaborate on multiple projects.
-
Talk to Red Hat about hybrid cloud at Gartner ITxpo Symposium
-
Announcing the All Things Open 2018 lightning talk line-up
This is an amazing line-up of quick talks you won't want to miss. Speakers have five minutes to enlighten the audience about an open source topic they are passionate about. We've got everything from containers to AI and Itseo to Blockchain, Raspberry Pi and more. Grab your lunch, find a seat, warm up your Twitter fingers, and get ready for the fastest hour at All Things Open.
-
Is There Enough Room Left To Fuel Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Trinseo S.A. (TSE)
-
Red Hat (RHT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance
-
The Value Trap: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Carvana Co. (CVNA)
-
Has a Potential to Grow up: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)
-
Could generate strong returns? Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Sabre Corporation (SABR)
-
Biegel & Waller LLC Lowers Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 731 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Happy birthday, KDE: 11 applications you never knew existed
The Linux desktop environment KDE celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 14 this year. There are a gazillion* applications created by the KDE community of users, many of which provide fun and quirky services. We perused the list and picked out 11 applications you might like to know exist. Also: LaKademy 2018 – First Day (October 11th)
Mozilla: Pocket, Rust and MDN Updates
Security: Chinese Crackers, Microsoft's Botched New Updates, Latest FOSS Updates
today's howtos
Recent comments
5 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago