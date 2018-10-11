New Wine With Graphics Work/Latest Changes, NVIDIA's GPU Work, and Intel's Work on Mesa
-
Wine Announcement
-
Wine 3.18 Brings FreeType Subpixel Font Rendering, Wine Console DPI Scaling
A new bi-weekly Wine development release is out for those wanting to try the latest Windows gaming on Linux experience (outside of Steam Play / Proton) or running other Windows applications on Linux and other operating systems.
The key features of Wine 3.18 include sub-pixel font rendering in conjunction with FreeType 2.8.1+, support for the OAEP algorithm within the RSA encryption code, array marshalling fixes in DCOM, improved DPI scaling for the Wine console, and various bug fixes.
-
NVIDIA Accelerates Server Workloads with RAPIDS GPU Software
GPUs, or Graphics Process Units, are somewhat of a misnomer in the modern age for many of the applications where there are deployed. While GPUs are an important component for graphics, high-end gaming and design, they are also being widely used to accelerate High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads.
This week, NVIDIA announced its RAPIDS open source software for GPUs, alongside multiple partners, including Oracle, HPE and IBM.
-
Intel Whiskey Lake Support Formally Added To Mesa 18.3
The recently posted patch for Intel Whiskey Lake support in Mesa has now been merged for Mesa 18.3.
Intel announced Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake in late August. While Intel is usually many months or even years ahead of schedule with their open-source driver enablement for new graphics generations, Whiskey Lake basically comes down to re-branded Coffeelake UHD Graphics... Some of the PCI IDs in fact have already been present in the Intel Linux driver as reserved Coffeelake PCI IDs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 877 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME's Nautilus Gets Better Google Drive Support, Warns About Security Risks
The GNOME 3.30 desktop environment is about to get its last scheduled point release, version 3.30.2, which should hit the streets later this month on October 24, and it looks like the Nautilus app was already updated to version 3.30.2, a bugfix release that adds quite a few improvements to the popular file manager. According to the internal changelog, Nautilus 3.30.2 improves support for opening files stored on Google Drive accounts, improves searching by addressing various crashes, fixes the triple mouse click gesture in the pathbar to minimize the main window, as well as the "/" and "~" characters not opening the location bar.
Microsoft is Sabotaging PCs Again, Google Has New Laptops/Tablets, Samsung Chromebook
today's howtos
Security: Electric-Scooter 'Hacking', Facebook Cracked, National Security Agency (NSA) Looks Into Fuchsia/Android and More
More on Nvidia
Open Source RAPIDS GPU Platform to Accelerate Predictive Data Analytics
NVIDIA Makes Big Push Into GPU-Powered Analytics with Open-Source Software
Shooting The Machine Learning Rapids With Open Source
Machine learning gets more open source wins from Microsoft and Nvidia
BlazingDB announces BlazingSQL , a GPU SQL Engine for RAPIDS
BlazingDB announces BlazingSQL , a GPU SQL Engine for NVIDIA’s open source RAPIDS