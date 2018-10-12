Security: Electric-Scooter 'Hacking', Facebook Cracked, National Security Agency (NSA) Looks Into Fuchsia/Android and More
-
Inside the Lawless New World of Electric-Scooter Hacking
If major corporations and voting infrastructure can be hacked, then it stands to reason that one could also, and much more easily, hack a $400 electric scooter. And in their rush to make dockless, app-enabled two-wheelers a way of life across every urban neighborhood worldwide — while throttling the competition — startups Bird, Lime, Scoot, Skip and Spin have caused localized backlashes while putting their tech at risk of both clever and stupid exploits.
What’s funny is that the companies tend to dismiss these vulnerabilities as insignificant. Lime’s director of government relations and strategic development, Sam Sadle, told the Dallas Observer this summer that theft and vandalism of scooters is rare because they’re so often in use. Reacting to complaints that hacking has become common, he added: “It hasn’t in any way limited our ability to operate in the markets in which we do operate.”
-
How to Find Out if You Were Affected by the Recent Facebook Hack [Ed: Facebook is almost certainly lying/lowballing the number and far more people got cracked]
Facebook has now confirmed that hackers stole access tokens for “only” 30 million people, not 50 million. For 15 million of those people, the hackers were able to get phone number, email address, or both. And for 14 million more people, the hackers were able to get a lot more information, like username, gender, relationship status, religious, birthday, and a ton of other information including things you’ve searched for.
-
Facebook Revises Data Breach Impact Downward, Provides New Details
-
Google Fuchsia: Here's what the NSA knows about it
A while back, Google told us Fuchsia is not Linux. There have also been endless rumors, with little hard proof, it will eventually replace Android. Other than that, we don't know much. But the National Security Agency (NSA), of all groups, has been checking into Fuchsia and revealed its findings at the recent North American Linux Security Summit in Vancouver, B.C.
-
Course Review: Adversarial Attacks and Hunt Teaming
At DerbyCon 8, I had the opportunity to take the “Adversarial Attacks and Hunt Teaming” presented by Ben Ten and Larry Spohn from TrustedSec. I went into the course hoping to get a refresher on the latest techniques for Windows domains (I do mostly Linux, IoT & Web Apps at work) as well as to get a better understanding of how hunt teaming is done. (As a Red Teamer, I feel understanding the work done by the blue team is critical to better success and reducing detection.)
-
GNOME's Nautilus Gets Better Google Drive Support, Warns About Security Risks
Microsoft is Sabotaging PCs Again, Google Has New Laptops/Tablets, Samsung Chromebook
today's howtos
