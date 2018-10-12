GNOME's Nautilus Gets Better Google Drive Support, Warns About Security Risks
The GNOME 3.30 desktop environment is about to get its last scheduled point release, version 3.30.2, which should hit the streets later this month on October 24, and it looks like the Nautilus app was already updated to version 3.30.2, a bugfix release that adds quite a few improvements to the popular file manager.
According to the internal changelog, Nautilus 3.30.2 improves support for opening files stored on Google Drive accounts, improves searching by addressing various crashes, fixes the triple mouse click gesture in the pathbar to minimize the main window, as well as the "/" and "~" characters not opening the location bar.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 605 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME's Nautilus Gets Better Google Drive Support, Warns About Security Risks
The GNOME 3.30 desktop environment is about to get its last scheduled point release, version 3.30.2, which should hit the streets later this month on October 24, and it looks like the Nautilus app was already updated to version 3.30.2, a bugfix release that adds quite a few improvements to the popular file manager. According to the internal changelog, Nautilus 3.30.2 improves support for opening files stored on Google Drive accounts, improves searching by addressing various crashes, fixes the triple mouse click gesture in the pathbar to minimize the main window, as well as the "/" and "~" characters not opening the location bar.
Microsoft is Sabotaging PCs Again, Google Has New Laptops/Tablets, Samsung Chromebook
today's howtos
Security: Electric-Scooter 'Hacking', Facebook Cracked, National Security Agency (NSA) Looks Into Fuchsia/Android and More
Recent comments
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago