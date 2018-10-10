OSS Leftovers
-
Dropping commercial open source lowers PaaS costs at Fidelity [Ed: Cliff Saran still cannot tell the difference between "commercial" and "proprietary"]
Fidelity International has made considerable savings by switching from a commercially supported distribution of Cloud Foundry to the free open source version.
-
Guarda makes available 15 open-source mobile crypto wallets
Guarda, a custody free blockchain asset security and technology company today announced that it has made available now on GitHub 15 open-source cryptocurrency mobile Android SPV wallets for your disposal.
-
source{d} Engine: A Simple, Elegant Way to Analyze your Code
From minute one, using source{d} Engine was an easy, efficient process. I ran source{d} Engine chiefly on a virtual machine running Ubuntu 14.04 but also installed it on MacOS and Ubuntu 16.04 for comparison purposes. On all three, install was completely painless, although the Ubuntu versions seemed to run slightly faster. The source{d} Engine documentation is accurate and thorough. It correctly warned me that the first time initializing the engine would take a fair amount of time so I was prepared for the wait. I did have to debug a few errors, all relating to my having a previous SQL instance running so some more thorough troubleshooting documentation might be warranted.
-
The Things Gateway - It's All About The Timing
In my last posting, I talked about creating an External Rule System for the Things Gateway from Mozilla. This is a key component of the Automation part of a Smart Home system. Of course, the Things Gateway already has a rule system of its own. However, because it is GUI based, it has a complexity ceiling that is rather low by the standards of programmers.
My External Rule System provides an alternative for more sophisticated rules that leverage the full power and readability of the Python programming language. However, I must ensure the capabilities are a proper superset of the built in Thing Gateway capabilities. The built in GUI Rule System has a special object called the "Clock" that can trigger a rule every day at a specific time. This is for the classic "turn the porch light on in the evening" home automation idea. My External Rule System needs the same capabilities, but as you'll see, it is easy to extend beyond basic time of day idea.
-
How OpenStack Barbican deployment options secure your cloud
your internal information security policy or trying to meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR, ANSSI, PCI DSS, HIPAA, or NIST, you are likely looking for ways to protect the privacy and integrity of your data and software. That solution can be found in encryption. OpenStack provides all the ingredients necessary to deploy privacy and integrity solutions, but it is up to the operator to deploy them securely. This requires a key-management solution (KMS) to manage and protect the encryption keys.
Barbican is the OpenStack service that allows operators and users to manage and store secrets securely. It consists of an OpenStack API that provides keystone authentication, oslo.policy and quotas, and backends where the secret is stored. But secrets are only as secure as the storage backend deployed behind Barbican. This article will discuss Barbican deployment options and explore how each affects the security of your cloud.
-
From hype to action: Next steps for edge computing
Edge computing has gradually climbed the hype curve over the last couple of years, and it now stands at the center of why we do new things and launch new technologies. Why is it so important, what does it mean, where is the money behind the movement, and what does it mean to you? These are all good questions, and there is no simple answer to any of them.
Edge is what happens when we start to look at how we take advantage of all the computing capacity across networks and enterprises—the same way cloud has done in a data center—as a real problem to be solved.
-
Tips for DBAs Managing Open Source Databases
Companies are now managing a variety of open source and non-relational databases alongside relational databases like SQL Server and Oracle.
While managing these systems involve the same set of challenges most DBAs are used to: ensuring availability, diagnosing performance problems and managing capacity, just to name a few, each database platform has its own set of processes and workflows for collecting and analyzing information.
-
The completion of Sonali's Outreachy internship work on the Free Software Directory
I spent the last several weeks of my internship completing the upgrade and improvements to the directory.
For context, see the previous blog post, Sonali's Internship work on the Free Software Directory, part 2
After much work, I finally completed the upgrade of the Directory from the previous long term support version of MediaWiki, 1.27, to the current one, 1.31, which was released shortly after my internship started. I also made some general improvements.
-
Illinois Tech School of Applied Technology to Host Richard Stallman
Illinois Tech’s School of Applied Technology will host Richard Stallman, activist and founder of the Free Software Foundation, on Monday, October 15 at 7 p.m. in Hermann Hall Auditorium. He will discuss the topic of freedom and privacy from computing. This event is open to the public at no charge.
-
DGSE ready to contribute to open source software
-
Open source pharma: How to stop the rot in drug discovery
Here's the case for a more caring, sharing pharmaceutical industry — one that works with academia, and other public bodies, in the public interest to discover the medicinal drugs and vaccines our global society urgently needs. And not just for the interests of shareholders.
It's a model for open source pharma — an alternative way of funding and working in drug discovery.
For some it's a naive idea, for others it's the only way forward, and has been for some time.
"Thinking in particular about neglected diseases, or poverty-related diseases, we have long accepted that there is a need for alternative models," says Els Torreele, executive director of Medecins Sans Frontieres' Access Campaign. "And in fact for the last 20 years there have been several successful experiments in piloting different ways of doing research and development to ensure drugs are developed even where there's no market incentive."
That includes ensuring the drugs are affordable and available to those that need them.
"We've shown it's possible in a not-for-profit way, with public and philanthropic resources, so there's no reason not to do it for 'profitable' disease, or any diseases," says Torreele.
But that's still not how we do business today.
-
The Oasis 3DP Brings Open Source Binder Jetting to Makers
The 2018 Hackaday Prize will soon be wrapping up, and as always, the contest has yielded some wonderfully innovative and promising ideas. One entry, submitted by Yvo de Haas, aims to make binder jetting accessible to everyone. Binder jetting, in which a liquid binding agent is deposited to bind powder particles together, is an effective method of 3D printing whose benefits include not requiring supports. It’s not a technology, however, that is typically accessible to the average maker. De Haas decided to change that with the development of the Oasis 3DP, an open source binder jetting 3D printer that he built himself.
-
An Open Source Toy Synth
If you thought the future of electronic musical instruments was massive Emerson-class modular synths, giant MPCs with pads the size of Dance Dance Revolution machines, or hilariously expensive polysynths, you couldn’t be more wrong. The future is, effectively, toys. Those tiny little Korgs you can stuff in your pocket are selling like hot cakes, and Pocket Operators are king of the hill. One of the more interesting musical toys is the Organelle, an aluminum enclosure with maple buttons laid out in a keyboard configuration. It’s a synth, it’s a sound engine, and it does produce some interesting noises. All the software is Open Source, but the hardware isn’t. That leaves it up to someone else to make the hardware for the rest of us. That’s exactly what [mitchell] is doing for his Hackaday Prize entry.
-
Hedera Hashgraph Releases Open Source SDK And Announces Final Speaker Lineup For Hedera18 Developer Conference
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 916 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
OSS Leftovers
Linux in La Frite and Airtame
FUD/Openwashing: Lawyers' FUD, Microsoft Openwashing and Facebook Tries to Make Surveillance Seem Ethical
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
18 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago