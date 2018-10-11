Language Selection

LibreOffice Lands More Qt5 Integration Improvements, LXQt Support

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 13th of October 2018 06:07:35 PM
LibO

Recently there's been more improvements for LibreOffice with its Qt5 integration to allow this open-source office suite to jive better with Qt5-based desktops like KDE Plasma and now LXQt.

On and off throughout the year we have seen a lot of improvements to the Qt5/KDE5 interface plug-in with LibreOffice. In the update shared earlier this month was initial accessibility support as well as Qt5 clipboard support. Since then, more code has been merged.

