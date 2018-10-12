Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming: RcppNLoptExample, PyGotham, Litestats, Survey and GCC9

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of October 2018 03:25:18 AM
  • RcppNLoptExample 0.0.1: Use NLopt from C/C++

    A new package of ours, RcppNLoptExample, arrived on CRAN yesterday after a somewhat longer-than-usual wait for new packages as CRAN seems really busy these days. As always, a big and very grateful Thank You! for all they do to keep this community humming.

  • PyGotham 2018 Talk Resources

    At PyGotham in 2018, I gave a talk called "The Black Magic of Python Wheels". I based this talk on my two years of work on auditwheel and the manylinux platform, hoping to share some dark details of how the proverbial sausage is made.

  • Introducing Litestats
  • Software developers today, by the numbers: 4 takeaways

    The firm surveyed 20,500 professional software developers around the globe during Q2 of this year; its ongoing tracking of developer experiences and attitudes typically includes more than 40,000 devs each year. The most recent survey reveals or reinforces several key storylines about the modern software developer’s day-to-day job and future career path.

  • GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation

    The GCC9 compiler code as of Friday has an initial implementation of the C++ networking technical specification.

    Currently in working draft form, one of the experimental C++ features is an extension for standardizing network handling. The C++ Networking TS adds support to the programming language and C++ standard library for operations around sockets, timers, buffer manager, host name resolution, and Internet protocols.

»

More in Tux Machines

Graphics: NVIDIA's New Vulkan Driver and Intel's Vulkan Driver Is Working On A NIR Cache

  • NVIDIA 396.54.09 Vulkan Driver Released With Transform Feedback, Intel ANV Gets TF Too
    Today is certainly a very exciting day in the Vulkan space. Following the release of Vulkan 1.1.88 that brings initial support for the much anticipated transform feedback support, to help projects like DXVK and VKD3D for mapping Direct3D (or even OpenGL) atop Vulkan, there has been a slew of driver updates.
  • anv: Add a NIR cache
    This patch series adds a simple NIR shader cache that sits right after spirv_to_nir and brw_preprocess_nir and before linking. This should help alleviate some of the added overhead of link-time optimization since most of the NIR-level optimization is now cached prior to linking.
  • Intel's Vulkan Driver Is Working On A NIR Cache
    As a possible performance win, Jason Ekstrand as the lead developer of the Intel ANV open-source Vulkan driver has been developing a NIR cache.

Release of DXVK 0.90 and Vulkan API News

  • Hot on the heels of the latest release of the Vulkan API, DXVK 0.90 is now out with Stream Output support
    DXVK [GitHub], the awesome Vulkan-based D3D11 and D3D10 implementation that's used in Wine and Steam Play's Proton has just put out version 0.90 after the latest release of the Vulkan API.
  • DXVK 0.90 Released With Stream Output, Several Game Fixes
    Hot off merging transform feedback into DXVK for supporting Direct3D 11 Stream Output, Philip Rebohle released DXVK 0.90. The main addition with DXVK 0.90 is the support for Stream Output via Vulkan Transform Feedback -- of course, you'll need the updated/patched Vulkan drivers. At this stage this Stream Output support helps games running on Unity Engine, The Witcher 3 (especially with NVIDIA Hairworks support), Final Fantasy XV, Quake Champions, Overwatch, and other games with different rendering issues or missing elements.
  • DXVK Already Lands Vulkan Transform Feedback Support, RADV Posts Patches
    With the newly-announced Vulkan 1.1.88 that brings VK_EXT_transform_feedback, the DXVK Direct3D-on-Vulkan layer has already implemented the transform feedback support. DXVK developer Philip Rebohle working under contract for Valve has already merged his transform feedback implementation into the mainline code-base. He didn't magically write all of the necessary code for Direct3D 11 stream outputs mapped to Vulkan and the like today, but had written it in advance -- presumably thanks to Valve's involvement with the Vulkan working group. This is good news as working out the DXVK transform feedback support prior to firming up the VK_EXT_transform_feedback extension ensured that this new extension would work out for DXVK's needs.
  • Vulkan 1.1.88 Released With Transform Feedback As A Big Win For VKD3D / DXVK
    Vulkan 1.1.88 is out this morning and it's an exciting Vulkan update. Say hello to Vulkan transform feedback!

LibreOffice Lands More Qt5 Integration Improvements, LXQt Support

Recently there's been more improvements for LibreOffice with its Qt5 integration to allow this open-source office suite to jive better with Qt5-based desktops like KDE Plasma and now LXQt. On and off throughout the year we have seen a lot of improvements to the Qt5/KDE5 interface plug-in with LibreOffice. In the update shared earlier this month was initial accessibility support as well as Qt5 clipboard support. Since then, more code has been merged. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6