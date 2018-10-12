Programming: RcppNLoptExample, PyGotham, Litestats, Survey and GCC9
RcppNLoptExample 0.0.1: Use NLopt from C/C++
A new package of ours, RcppNLoptExample, arrived on CRAN yesterday after a somewhat longer-than-usual wait for new packages as CRAN seems really busy these days. As always, a big and very grateful Thank You! for all they do to keep this community humming.
PyGotham 2018 Talk Resources
At PyGotham in 2018, I gave a talk called "The Black Magic of Python Wheels". I based this talk on my two years of work on auditwheel and the manylinux platform, hoping to share some dark details of how the proverbial sausage is made.
Introducing Litestats
Software developers today, by the numbers: 4 takeaways
The firm surveyed 20,500 professional software developers around the globe during Q2 of this year; its ongoing tracking of developer experiences and attitudes typically includes more than 40,000 devs each year. The most recent survey reveals or reinforces several key storylines about the modern software developer’s day-to-day job and future career path.
GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation
The GCC9 compiler code as of Friday has an initial implementation of the C++ networking technical specification.
Currently in working draft form, one of the experimental C++ features is an extension for standardizing network handling. The C++ Networking TS adds support to the programming language and C++ standard library for operations around sockets, timers, buffer manager, host name resolution, and Internet protocols.
