KDE: Kubuntu RC, Usability & Productivity, LaKademy 2018
Please help test our initial Cosmic 18.10 RC ISOs
The Ubuntu release team have announced a 1st test ISO RC build for all 18.10 flavours.
Please help us test these and subsequent RC builds, so that we can have an amazing and well tested release in the coming week.
This week in Usability & Productivity, part 40
I’d like to specially highlight one very important fix this week: external hard drives are now safely powered off when unmounted. The fix is in KDE Frameworks 5.52, which will be released in approximately three weeks, and I’d like to give a big thanks to Stefan Brüns who fixed it!
Speaking of Stefan, he and Igor Poboiko have been doing an absolutely smashing job fixing Baloo over the past two weeks. A lot of their work is hard to blog about because it’s not immediately user-facing (though I’ve included as much as possible below), but between the two of them, they’ve made an enormous number of improvements to Baloo that should make it work faster and more smoothly in a lot of subtle ways.
But obviously that’s not all; take a look at the rest of the week’s work:
LaKademy 2018 – Second Day (October 12th)
During the second day of LaKademy I was more focused on resolution of bugs in the code that I implemented during the first day for KDE Partition Manager. During the afternoon, I decided to start RAID resizing and discussed with Andrius Stikonas on calamares IRC channel about some RAID functionalities related to resizing disks and about bugs on both LVM and RAID. I also talked with some KDE coders here in LaKademy about Qt and C++, learning more about it.
