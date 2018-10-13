Red Hat Financial News
As Red Hat INC (RHT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Decatur Capital Management INC Trimmed Its Holding by $3.09 Million
Decatur Capital Management INC Has Lowered Stake in Red Hat INC (RHT) as Market Value Declined
Financial Contrast: Red Hat (RHT) vs. Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI)
How MWS Capital's Shapiro Is Playing Red Hat
Red Hat (RHT) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Red Hat (RHT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance
Red Hat Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RHT)
Red Hat (RHT) Lowered by ValuEngine to “Hold”
BMO Capital Markets Cuts Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target to $158.00
Citigroup Cuts Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target to $163.00
Red Hat (RHT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies
KDE: Kubuntu RC, Usability & Productivity, LaKademy 2018
Celebrating KDE’s 22nd Birthday with Some Inspiring Facts from its Glorious Past!
Wishing A Very Happy Birthday to KDE! Let us Celebrate this moment by looking back into its Glorious history with some Inspiring Facts on this legendary and much-loved Desktop Environment!
Debian dev forks Redis modules that are under Commons Clause licence
Debian GNU/Linux developer Chris Lamb is taking the fight to those pushing the Commons Clause, a non-free licence, by setting up a two-man team to fork modules that add functionality to the in-memory database Redis, after the company that makes Redis put the modules under this licence and started to charge for them. Lamb is the current leader of the project but said he was doing this in a private capacity. The Commons Clause licence prevents anyone from selling software, something which all licences that qualifiy as open source do not prohibit. It is specifically aimed at companies like Amazon which make use of free and open source software but pay nothing for it. Lamb told iTWire: "...the short version is that with the recent licensing changes to several Redis Labs modules making them no longer free and open source, GNU/Linux distributions such as Debian and Fedora are no longer able to ship Redis Labs' versions of the affected modules to their users." Also: Shutter removed from Debian & Ubuntu
Programming: RcppNLoptExample, PyGotham, Litestats, Survey and GCC9
