Linux on the Desktop: Are We Nearly There Yet?
The numbers are pretty stark: Linux might be the backbone of everything from embedded devices to mainframes and super computers. But it has just a 2% share of desktops and laptops.
It seems the only way to get most people to even touch it is to rip away everything you recognise as Linux to rebuild it as Android.
Until recently, I was in the 98%. I honestly wasn’t even conflicted. I used Linux most days both for work and for hobbies – but always in the cloud or on one of those handy little project boards that are everywhere now. For my daily driver, it was Windows all the way.
I guess what’s kept me with Windows so long is really that it’s just been good enough as a default option that I haven’t been prompted to even think about it. Which, to be fair, is a great quality in an operating system.
The last time I tried a dual boot Linux/Windows setup was about 15 years ago. I was using Unix at university, and was quite attracted to the idea of free and open source software, so I decided to give it a go.
This was back when, if you wanted to install Linux, you went to the newsagent and bought a magazine that had a CD-ROM on the front cover. I don’t exactly remember what distro it was – probably something like Slackware or Red Hat.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 891 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Nvidia unveils cheaper 4GB version of its Jetson TX2 and begins shipping its next-gen Xavier module
Nvidia announced a lower-cost 4GB version of its Linux-driven Jetson TX2 module with half the RAM and eMMC and has begun shipping its next-gen Jetson AGX Xavier. Nvidia will soon have three variants of its hexa-core Arm Jetson TX2 module: the original Jetson TX2, the more embedded, industrial temperature Jetson TX2i , and now a new Jetson TX2 4GB model. The chip designer also announced availability of its next-gen, robotics focused Jetson AGX Xavier module (see farther below).
Stable kernels 4.19.9, 4.14.88, 4.9.145, 4.4.167, and 3.18.129
Software: Vivaldi, QEMU and Manpages
OSS Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 36 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 7 min ago
1 day 37 sec ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago