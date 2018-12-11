Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Epic Games, DOOM and Lots of GNU/Linux Stuff

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of December 2018 10:27:24 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Epic Games’ New Cross-Platform Services Will Be Given to Developers for Free

    Fortnite, one of the biggest battle royale games of this year, is known for its extended cross-platform capabilities. Developer Epic Games, who recently launched their own digital game store called Epic Games Store, has announced that they are working on cross-platform services that will launch for free in 2019.

  • Game Engine Black Book: DOOM

    I had the pleasure of proof-reading an earlier version of the Doom book and it's a real treasure. It goes into great depth as to the designs, features and limitations of PC hardware of the era, from the 386 that Wolfenstein 3D targetted to the 486 for Doom, as well as the peripherals available such as sound cards. It covers NeXT computers in similar depth. These were very important because Id Software made the decision to move all their development onto NeXT machines instead of developing directly on PC. This decision had some profound implications on the design of Doom as well as the speed at which they were able to produce it. I knew very little about the NeXTs and I really enjoyed the story of their development.

    Detailed descriptions of those two types of personal computer set the scene at the start of the book, before Doom itself is described. The point of this book is to focus on the engine and it is explored sub-system by sub-system. It's fair to say that this is the most detailed description of Doom's engine that exists anywhere outside of its own source code. Despite being very familiar with Doom's engine, having worked on quite a few bits of it, I still learned plenty of new things. Fabien made special modifications to a private copy of Chocolate Doom in order to expose how various phases of the renderer worked. The whole book is full of full colour screenshots and illustrations.

  • Some thoughts on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s Danger Zone, the new Battle Royale mode

    Now that the dust has settled and I’ve been able to put plenty of time into the new Danger Zone mode for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, I have some more thoughts.

    For those not clued up what the fuss is, it's a little like Fortnite, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and a few others like that. You (or you and some friends) and everyone else drop into the map from the air, then it's a mad race to be the last person standing. Unlike Fortnite there's no building involved, the game itself is quite streamlined overall so it's closer to PUBG than anything else.

  • 15 Best Linux Games on Steam

    Before Valve ported their popular Steam gaming platform to Linux, gaming on the operating system seemed like a hopeless pursuit. Most Linux gaming came in the form of a handful of open source games or messy Wine configurations to get Windows games to work, albeit at a huge performance hit. Now, the picture is much different, thanks in large part to Steam.

    These games mark the best the platform currently has to offer natively for Linux. Keep an eye out, though, because that's all changing again with Steam's new Steam Play feature that allows you to play Windows games on Linux the same as you would a native game, changing the picture drastically again.

  • Grapple Force Rena Hits Linux and Windows PCs

    GalaxyTrail's pedigree has seen them craft a modern-day classic side-scrolling platformer in Freedom Planet, and now they're back with Grapple Force Rena. This blend of traditional platformer and Bionic Commando takes the usual "young hero saves the world" plot and mixes things up a bit. Rena's a little delusional and as such, tries to recruit all of her friends to help her save the world. She doesn't believe that she can do it all by herself, and is dismayed to find that they don't have powers as she does.

  • Flash Point: Fire Rescue, the tough strategy game about saving people has new levels and a tutorial

    The Training Update for Flash Point: Fire Rescue just released, with an aim to help people learn the ropes while also add in more levels to play.

  • Hand of Fate 2 - A Cold Hearth DLC now available with a new companion

    Hand of Fate 2, the excellent mix of action-RPG combat with a board game has another DLC available named A Cold Hearth.

  • Humble Store are doing a little sale with some Linux titles plus LEGO The Hobbit is free

    Humble Store have a WB Games Sale live right now which has a few nice Linux games going cheap, plus you can grab LEGO The Hobbit which works with Steam Play (ProtonDB has a bunch of "Platinum" rating entries for it) free for 48 hours. I gave it a brief run myself and sure enough, it works well.

  • The GOG winter sale is officially here, with plenty of Linux games and a giveaway

    GOG have officially unwrapped a present in the form of a winter sale which comes with a free copy of Full Throttle Remastered for a limited time.

  • The WWI FPS game 'Verdun' just got a big free expansion, new UI in testing

    News coming in from the Western Front, Blackmill Games and M2H have released a big free expansion to their First World War shooter Verdun. It's quite a big one too, they haven't been focused solely on their other FPS game Tannenberg which is nice to see!

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Radeon ROCm 1.9.1 vs. NVIDIA OpenCL Linux Plus RTX 2080 TensorFlow Benchmarks

Following the GeForce RTX 2080 Linux gaming benchmarks last week with now having that non-Ti variant, I carried out some fresh GPU compute benchmarks of the higher-end NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards. Here's a look at the OpenCL performance between the competing vendors plus some fresh CUDA benchmarks as well as NVIDIA GPU Cloud TensorFlow Docker benchmarks. This article provides a fresh look at the Linux GPU compute performance for NVIDIA and AMD. On the AMD side was the Linux 4.19 kernel paired with the ROCm 1.9.1 binary packages for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. ROCm continues happily running well on the mainline kernel with the latest releases, compared to previously relying upon the out-of-tree/DKMS kernel modules for compute support on the discrete Radeon GPUS. ROCm 2.0 is still supposed to be released before year's end so there will be some fresh benchmarks coming up with that OpenCL 2.0+ implementation when the time comes. The Radeon CPUs tested were the RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 as well as tossing in the R9 Fury for some historical context. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6