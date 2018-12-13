Android Leftovers
The best Android e-readers of 2018
10 gifts for Android fans this Christmas
This week’s best Android games to help you forget about Tumblr
Android version of The Weather Channel is updated with new UI
OnePlus 6T McLaren Is 2018's Shock Android Champ
OnePlus 6 and 6T get MIUI 10 port based on Android 9 Pie
Honor Play 8 with 6.08-inch, Android Pie onboard spotted online
Honor 8A Reaches TENAA With 6.08-Inch HD+ Display, Android Pie
BLU Vivo Go with 6-inch display and Android Pie Go Edition launched for $80
Galaxy S9 and Note 9 Android 9 Pie - Samsung releases new update ahead of official release
Galaxy S10's ultra-wide camera teased by latest Android Pie beta
Sony's smaller 2018 flagship, the Xperia XZ2 Compact, is now just $450 ($200 off) at B&H
Sony has started rolling out Android Oreo on 2017 & late 2016 TVs
Sony XB501G EXTRA BASS Google Assistant Speaker review: A beat-dropping Google Home Max killer
Google's Gboard for Android Gets New Light & Dark Gradient Themes
Android Phones Easily Broken Into By Using 3D-Printed Face, But iPhone Remained Impenetrable
Drops Android App Review: Learning Languages Gets Interesting Again
Chrome Beta 72 releases for Android and is available on Google Play
Best of 2018: Fedora as your Linux desktop
Gaming on your Linux desktop, trying alternative desktop environments, and tweaking little details such as your boot screen. Yes, it’s been a whole year again! What a great time to look back at the most popular articles on the Fedora Magazine written by our awesome contributors. Let’s dive into the first article of the “best of 2018” series — this time focused on Fedora Workstation and how you like to use it on your Linux desktop.
today's howtos
Mesa 19.0 and Mesa 18.2.7 Updates
Krita 4.1.7 Released
Today we’re releasing Krita 4.1.7, another bug fix release in the Krita 4.1 series. The most important fix is a weird one: it might help your wifi connection. The problem is that we started building a widget that would show you the news feed from krita.org. The widget isn’t active, and doesn’t make any kind of network connection… But Qt’s network manager class still checks your wifi settings all the time. See these bugs: https://bugreports.qt.io/browse/QTBUG-46015 and https://bugreports.qt.io/browse/QTBUG-40332. Apart from that, we’ve worked around a bug in Qt 5.12 that would cause an instant crash when using a tablet. Our own builds do not use that version of Qt, so the Windows builds, macOS build and the Linux appimage are fine, but users of rolling Linux releases like Arch would suffer from this issue.
