Android Leftovers
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 15th of December 2018 11:04:09 AM Filed under
Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 receiving a new Android Pie software update
Kernel sources for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite’s Android Pie update are now up
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 new Android 9 Pie build rolling out with December Security patch
The "Flagship killer" UMIDIGI F1 has an incredible battery life with AI thanks to Android 9.0 Pie
Android Circuit: New Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Leaks, Android Pie For Nokia, Faster OnePlus 6T McLaren
Android Oreo update rolling out to select Philips Android TVs
The 2-year-old Samsung Galaxy Tab A is being updated to Android 8.1 Oreo
Google Assistant testing new, condensed interface on Android w/ ‘Explore’ on bottom bar
Instant, Fully Anonymous Cryptocurrency Wallet PTPWallet Launches on Android and iOS
Best Medical Apps for Android and iOS (December 14, 2018)
Android TV's Quiet Fight for Market Share
Deal: Get the Huawei Mate 10 Pro for less than $500 at Newegg and B&H
The Best iPhone and Android Apps of 2018
Choosing an Android VPN: A Guide
How to put together an Instagram Top 9 on Android
Why you should delete these apps from your Android phone now
Android Messages can now send calendar files, in case you ever want to do that
Android ALERT: PayPal users warned dangerous malware STEALS from their accounts
