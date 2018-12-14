4 of the Best Alternatives to Skype on Linux
Microsoft has never taken Linux seriously when it comes to their products. They don’t see it as a gain. The only real reason that Linux even has a Skype client is because before Microsoft purchased it there was a client. If you’re a Linux user, you need to get away from this service as soon as possible.
Microsoft has shown in the past that they have no interest in supporting Linux, and that fact is even more solidified with the latest update to the platform. Every alternative on this list is a great alternative and worthy of taking the place Skype has in your life on the Linux platform.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 904 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris
Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel.
New Fedora 29 Builds
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.)
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
12 min 19 sec ago
32 min 22 sec ago
33 min 2 sec ago
40 min 28 sec ago
46 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago