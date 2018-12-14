Language Selection

NVIDIA 415.22.01 Vulkan Linux Driver Adds New Improvements & Fixes

Graphics/Benchmarks

NVIDIA rolled out the 417.42 Windows driver and 415.22.01 Linux driver on Friday that feature their very latest Vulkan components.

Improvements to their Vulkan driver with the new NVIDIA 415.22.01 (and 417.42) releases include now exposing two transfer queues for Pascal GPUs and newer, increasing the maximum point size to 2047, and increasing the maximum line width to 64.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of December 2018 07:02:02 AM.
    Yesterday, NVIDIA again updated their special beta Vulkan driver pushing it to version 415.22.01 with various improvements. This is the driver where the add in and test new Vulkan features first, before putting them into their main drivers. Usually, you would want to stick with their normal driver series.

