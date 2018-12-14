Games: SC Controller, KeeperRL, Good Company, Getting Over it With Bennett Foddy and More
The excellent SC Controller gamepad tool has two fresh releases available
Do not adjust your monitor, you did read the correctly. SC Controller, the excellent tool that started off just for configuring the Steam Controller has two new releases out.
KeeperRL had a pretty big release recently, adding in some modding support and lots more
Alpha 26 added in basic modding support, a dungeon levelling system to replace mana, outside buildings, a new mummy minion which starts off pretty slow but they can be trained to a really high level, your keeper visuals are changed as your dungeon levels up.
The tile efficiency system I wasn't too keen on has been removed, in favour of a luxury system. So now, a more luxurious environment will have effects on training, crafting, combat and more. Give them nice beds, surround them with shiny things and they will be more efficient.
Additionally, there's a new team member who has been working on the graphics. With this release there's a bunch of new particle effects for various actions. This is exciting, as the game is about to get a lot more interesting visually with more being added over time. It didn't exactly look bad, but it didn't look overly interesting and so this is a great addition.
There's also a new White Knight keeper character, with their own set of minions and enemies. Nice to see some more variety there, since each keeper plays a little differently.
Good Company, a very stylish looking tycoon sim will support Linux
Good Company, a business management tycoon sim is a recent discovery and it will be coming to Linux. It looks stylish too, so hopefully it will be good.
Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Native
Getting Over it With Bennett Foddy on Ubuntu Linux natively. A frustrating 2d platformer that could keep you going for hours, until the slightest mistakes...
Distance, the awesome racing platformer has a new mini-campaign out
For those who've completed the main content of Distance you might want to grab your keys as it has a new mini-campaign out.
In the last few days, it has been updated with a new mini-camaign named Nexus which includes five new tracks. To access it, you need to have finished the Lost to Echoes adventure.
Wipeout inspired anti-gravity racer BallisticNG has left Early Access
For those who miss the glory days of Wipeout, take a look at BallisticNG which just left Early Access. Developed by Neognosis, it serves as their love-letter to Wipeout and I personally think they've done a really good job. Not just due to the style of the game, the controls and atmosphere feel very much like the original.
Android Leftovers
Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris
Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel.
New Fedora 29 Builds
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.)
