Alpha 26 added in basic modding support, a dungeon levelling system to replace mana, outside buildings, a new mummy minion which starts off pretty slow but they can be trained to a really high level, your keeper visuals are changed as your dungeon levels up.

The tile efficiency system I wasn't too keen on has been removed, in favour of a luxury system. So now, a more luxurious environment will have effects on training, crafting, combat and more. Give them nice beds, surround them with shiny things and they will be more efficient.

Additionally, there's a new team member who has been working on the graphics. With this release there's a bunch of new particle effects for various actions. This is exciting, as the game is about to get a lot more interesting visually with more being added over time. It didn't exactly look bad, but it didn't look overly interesting and so this is a great addition.

There's also a new White Knight keeper character, with their own set of minions and enemies. Nice to see some more variety there, since each keeper plays a little differently.