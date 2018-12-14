Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of December 2018 07:15:54 AM

Are you a Plasma fan? And you want to develop KDE applications? This has just become easier and more fun than ever before.

In early November, we hosted a Snapcraft Summit in our London offices, a forward-thinking software workshop attended by major software vendors and Snapcraft engineers working at every level of the stack. Together, we sat down and helped bootstrap snaps of some really amazing products.

One of the participants was Harald Sitter, a longtime KDE developer and enthusiast. With more than one notch of experience on his snap belt, Harald joined us to think of innovative ways of making the publication of Qt and KDE applications easier and faster both for experienced developers as well as those just getting involved in this domain

