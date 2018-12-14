Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of December 2018 07:26:07 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks

A big serving of AMD firmware/microcode updates landed on Friday in the linux-firmware.git canonical tree for both AMD Zen processors and Radeon graphics processors.

On the CPU side, the recent AMD Zen CPU microcode update I wrote about at the end of November is now merged. Though there still isn't any public change-log that explains what has changed by this microcode update for Family 17h processors.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris

Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board

Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel. Read more

New Fedora 29 Builds

The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.) Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6