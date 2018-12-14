Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode
A big serving of AMD firmware/microcode updates landed on Friday in the linux-firmware.git canonical tree for both AMD Zen processors and Radeon graphics processors.
On the CPU side, the recent AMD Zen CPU microcode update I wrote about at the end of November is now merged. Though there still isn't any public change-log that explains what has changed by this microcode update for Family 17h processors.
