First NuTyX systemD BASE ISO

Sunday 16th of December 2018 07:31:58 AM
It gives me great pleasure to introduce you to the very first BASE ISO using the SystemD boot system. It's still in prototype. There are not yet other collections than the basic collection currently.
We can still get a good idea of ​​our future NuTyX.
The first good news is that the installation is EXACTLY in the same way as the current NuTyX 10.4.

