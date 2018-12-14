Programming: Rust, Go, Python and More
-
linl 0.0.3: Micro release
Our linl package for writing LaTeX letter with (R)markdown had a fairly minor release today, following up on the previous release well over a year ago. This version just contains one change which Mark van der Loo provided a few months ago with a clean PR. As another user was just bitten the same issue when using an included letterhead – which was fixed but unreleased – we decided it was time for a release. So there it is.
linl makes it easy to write letters in markdown, with some extra bells and whistles thanks to some cleverness chiefly by Aaron.
-
Rust 2019
The Rust team encouraged people to write blog posts reflecting on Rust in 2018 and proposing goals and directions for 2019. Here’s mine.
This is knowingly blatantly focused on the niche that is immediately relevant to my work. I don’t even pretend this to represent any kind of overall big picture.
-
Book Review: The Go Programming Language
-
Socorro: migrating to Python 3
Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the Breakpad crash reporter asks the user if the user would like to send a crash report. If the user answers "yes!", then the Breakpad crash reporter collects data related to the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that crash report as an HTTP POST to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.
This blog post talks about the project migrating Socorro to Python 3. It covers the incremental steps we did and why we chose that path plus some of the technical problems we hit.
-
Django 2 CRUD Tutorial: Generic Class-Based Views
-
Angular 6|7 Tutorial — CRUD & Python REST API
-
What is your top achievements?
After the previous article, we have finally been able to create a score scene as I had promised you before in the last article. What this scene does is to list out the latest 5 levels that the player has achieved, if the level count has reached it’s maximum value then the earliest level from the list will be removed and get replaced by the latest level at the end of the list.
-
Learn to program with Minetest on Debian
A fun way to learn how to program Python is to follow the instructions in the book "Learn to program with Minecraft", which introduces programming in Python to people who like to play with Minecraft. The book uses a Python library to talk to a TCP/IP socket with an API accepting build instructions and providing information about the current players in a Minecraft world. The TCP/IP API was first created for the Minecraft implementation for Raspberry Pi, and has since been ported to some server versions of Minecraft. The book contain recipes for those using Windows, MacOSX and Raspian. But a little known fact is that you can follow the same recipes using the free software construction game Minetest.
-
Simple way to get data from web page using python
Can you guess a simple way you can get data from a web page? It’s through a technique called web scraping.
In case you are not familiar with web scraping, here is an explanation:
“Web scraping is a computer software technique of extracting information from websites”
“Web scraping focuses on the transformation of unstructured data on the web, typically in HTML format, into structured data that can be stored and analyzed in a central local database or spreadsheet.”
Some web pages make your life easier, they offer something called API, they offer an interface that you can use to download data. Websites like Rotten tomatoes and Twitter provides API to access data. But if a web page doesn’t provide an API, you can use Python to scrape data from that webpage.
-
Python quick-fix of broken router
I have a router which seems to "take the day off" every once in a while, and this started after I filled up all 4 Ethernet ports.
Rebooting, the only fix I've found so far, fixes the problem, so that all 4 Ethernet ports start working again.
Rebooting the router gets boring and annoying after a while, so I decided to write a script to automatically reboot the router every hour.
-
How to break Python
Don’t worry, this isn’t another piece about Python 3. I’m fully in favor of Python 3, and on record as to why. And if you’re still not convinced, I suggest this thoroughly comprehensive article on the topic, which goes over not just the bits people get angry about but also the frankly massive amount of cool stuff that only works in Python 3, and that you’re missing out on if you still only use Python 2.
No, this is about how you as a developer can break Python, and break it thoroughly, whenever you need to.
-
stackoverflow python report
-
Move files from one folder to another folder with python
-
nbdkit inline scripts
-
Android Leftovers
Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris
Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel.
New Fedora 29 Builds
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.)
