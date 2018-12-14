Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris
ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through
In this video, we look at ArcoLinux 18.12.7. It is Arch, it is rolling and its good!
Best Manjaro Linux Wallpapers
Linux is, by default, a pretty amazing and evolving platform that is offering more and more out of our systems. With the power of Linux, you can push yourself to the limits of what you can do and how you enjoy your computer.There are a number of Linux distros to pick up. Some of them are specially curved towards new and general computer users while others target experts and professionals. For example, Ubuntu, Linux Mint etc. are the well-known for their user-friendliness and regarded as some of the best Linux distros for new and casual users.On the other hand, we got Arch Linux, Gentoo etc. These are top-class Linux systems that targets experts. However, in the case of Manjaro Linux, it’s different. Despite being a cool Linux distro based on Arch Linux, it targets new and moderate users to give the enjoyment of the Arch environment.With the spicy look and graphical tweaks, Manjaro Linux is already great looking. How about making it spicier? Let’s start with the wallpaper!
Install Xfce on Manjaro Linux
How to Install Spotify on Manjaro
How to Install Skype on Manjaro Linux
How to Use Manjaro Hardware Detection Tool
How to Install Dropbox on Manjaro Linux
By default, it allows you 2GB of space for free.
How to Setup Screensaver on Manjaro Linux
Arch Linux @ Reproducible Build Summit Paris
Android Leftovers
Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel.
New Fedora 29 Builds
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.)
