Happy birthday, qutebrowser!
That's how qutebrowser looked a day after that (and that commit still seems to run!): https://imgur.com/a/xoG1r4G
Exactly a year later, things were finally ready for a v0.1 release, after spending two weeks of holidays with fixing bugs.
Originally, qutebrowser was born because the dwb project was discontinued: https://portix.bitbucket.io/dwb/
That's what I (and many others) were using at the time, and all alternatives were stuck with an unmaintained WebKit1. Since everything was using WebKitGTK which was horribly buggy (and WebKit2 in WebKitGTK lacked a lot of basic features), I decided to start my own thing, based on Qt instead.
Back then, there were already discussions about QtWebEngine, and I originally wondered whether I should just wait with starting qutebrowser until it's ready. QtWebEngine support was finally added in July 2016, a lot later than I imagined. Initially, many features didn't work yet, but in September 2017 it finally became the default backend.
Later, it turned out that qutebrowser also was a viable alternative for many Pentadactyl/Vimperator refugees, and qutebrowser got more popular than I ever imagined.
