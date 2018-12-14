Brave browser has announced that it will fully switch to a Chromium base in its latest release, TheNextWeb reports.

Brave used Chromium code since its inception in 2016, but used the Muon library for its UI.

Brave joins the likes of Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi to use Google’s open source Chromium as the base code for their browser.

Version 0.57, the upcoming version that will use Chromium, will also support Chrome extensions and will categorise extensions as “allowed and vetted”, “allowed and unvetted”, and “blocked.”