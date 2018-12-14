Language Selection

Brave browser switches to Chromium code base

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of December 2018 08:45:12 AM Filed under
Google
OSS
Web
  • Brave browser switches to Chromium code base for faster performance

    While Brave used Chromium’s back-end code since its inception in 2016, it used the Muon library for its UI. The company says that the new code base translates to a 22-percent performance improvement. It added that users should notice an 8-to-10-second gain on website load times, as compared to the previous version.

  • Brave browser switches base code to Chromium

    Brave browser has announced that it will fully switch to a Chromium base in its latest release, TheNextWeb reports.

    Brave used Chromium code since its inception in 2016, but used the Muon library for its UI.

    Brave joins the likes of Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi to use Google’s open source Chromium as the base code for their browser.

    Version 0.57, the upcoming version that will use Chromium, will also support Chrome extensions and will categorise extensions as “allowed and vetted”, “allowed and unvetted”, and “blocked.”

Android Leftovers

Arch Family: ArcoLinux 18.12.7 Run Through, Manjaro Linux Stuff and Arch Linux at Reproducible Build Summit Paris

Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board

Patches for the board support for the Chameleon96 Intel FPGA board have been published and could soon be found in the mainline Linux kernel. Manivannan Sadhasivam of Linaro sent out the patches on Friday to add the necessary DeviceTree files for supporting the Chameleon96 board by the mainline Linux kernel. Read more

New Fedora 29 Builds

The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20181213 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.19.8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save about 920MBs of updates after install. (for new installs.) Read more

