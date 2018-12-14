Brave browser switches to Chromium code base
Brave browser switches to Chromium code base for faster performance
While Brave used Chromium’s back-end code since its inception in 2016, it used the Muon library for its UI. The company says that the new code base translates to a 22-percent performance improvement. It added that users should notice an 8-to-10-second gain on website load times, as compared to the previous version.
Brave browser switches base code to Chromium
Brave browser has announced that it will fully switch to a Chromium base in its latest release, TheNextWeb reports.
Brave used Chromium code since its inception in 2016, but used the Muon library for its UI.
Brave joins the likes of Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi to use Google’s open source Chromium as the base code for their browser.
Version 0.57, the upcoming version that will use Chromium, will also support Chrome extensions and will categorise extensions as “allowed and vetted”, “allowed and unvetted”, and “blocked.”
