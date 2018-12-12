Openwashing: Bloomberg, Pimcore, Microsoft, Facebook and More
-
It’s not what IT use to be: Inside Bloomberg’s open-source IT shop
Things aren’t what they used to be in information technology. Legacy vendors, and even proprietary startups, have swift competition from open-source communities. The pace of innovation, new releases and updates in open-source is changing how IT teams build infrastructure and applications.
Bloomberg LP figured this out through a time-and-resource draining exercise readers are likely familiar with: building a data-science platform.
-
Pimcore closes $3.5M for its open-source data platform to expand in the US
Pimcore, an open-source platform for data and customer experience management which has emerged out of Austria, has closed $3.5 million in a Series A funding led by German Auctus Capital Partners AG. The funding will be used for its U.S. expansion.
-
How Python made it big at Microsoft [Ed: Mac Asay is a Microsoft tool.]
-
What is CNAB? Inside Docker and Microsoft's new open source standard [Ed: Docker ousted its founder and now this...]
-
Amazon's creepy facial recog doorbell, Facebook open sources machine learning code and much more
-
Facebook open sources PyText NLP framework
-
Charles River Analytics to Release Open-Source Mixed-Reality Training Interface
-
Oracle's 'Open' Approach To Cloud-Native Software
-
Kalray Joins Autoware Foundation as Founding Premium Member
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 634 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Schedule a visit with the Emacs psychiatrist
Welcome to another day of the 24-day-long Linux command-line toys advent calendar. If this is your first visit to the series, you might be asking yourself what a command-line toy even is. We’re figuring that out as we go, but generally, it could be a game, or any simple diversion that helps you have fun at the terminal. Some of you will have seen various selections from our calendar before, but we hope there’s at least one new thing for everyone. Today's selection is a hidden gem inside of Emacs: Eliza, the Rogerian psychotherapist, a terminal toy ready to listen to everything you have to say.
Download User Guide Books of All Ubuntu Flavors
This is a compilation of download information of user guide books of Ubuntu and the 5 Official Flavors (Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Studio). You can find either complete user guides (even for server edition), installation guide, or tutorials compilation; either in PDF or HTML format; plus where to purchase two official ebooks of Ubuntu MATE. On the end of this tutorial, I included how to download the HTML-only documentation so you can read it completely offline. I hope you will find all of books useful and you can print them out yourself. Get the books, print them, share with your friends, read and learn Ubuntu All Flavors.
Games: Desert Child, KKnD, Twice Circled
Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 release
The Debian Installer team[1] is pleased to announce the fourth alpha release of the installer for Debian 10 "Buster". Foreword ======== I'd like to start by thanking Christian Perrier, who spent many years working on Debian Installer, especially on internationalization (i18n) and localization (l10n) topics. One might remember graphs and blog posts on Planet Debian with statistics; keeping track of those numbers could look like a pure mathematical topic, but having uptodate translations is a key part of having a Debian Installer that is accessible for most users. Thank you so much, Christian! Also: Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 Released
Recent comments
4 min 4 sec ago
57 min 5 sec ago
4 hours 50 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago