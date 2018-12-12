VK9, the project that aims to support Direct3D 9 over Vulkan has hit another milestone
The developer of VK9, another rather interesting compatibility layer has advanced further with the announcement of another completed milestone.
Much like DXVK, it aims to push Direct3D over to Vulkan, while DXVK focuses on D3D11 and D3D10 the VK9 project is fixed on D3D9.
