Linux 4.20--rc76
Well, that's more like it.
This is a *tiny* rc7, just how I like it. Maybe it's because everybody
is too busy prepping for the holidays, and maybe it's because we
simply are doing well. Regardless, it's been a quiet week, and I hope
the trend continues.
The patch looks pretty small too, although it's skewed by a couple of
bigger fixes (re-apply i915 workarounds after reset, and dm zoned bio
completion fix). Other than that it's mainly all pretty small, and
spread out (usual bulk of drivers, but some arch updates, filesystem
fixes, core fixes, test updates..)
Also: Linux 4.20-rc7 Kernel Released - Linux 4.20 Should Be Released In Time For Christmas
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 45 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Sparky SU 0.1.0
This tool provides Yad based front-end for su (spsu) allowing users to give a password and run graphical commands as root without needing to invoke su in a terminal emulator. It can be used as a Gksu replacement to run any application as root.
Leftovers: Linux in the Ham Shack and Golden Age of the iPhone Is Ending
OSS Leftovers
Schedule a visit with the Emacs psychiatrist
Welcome to another day of the 24-day-long Linux command-line toys advent calendar. If this is your first visit to the series, you might be asking yourself what a command-line toy even is. We’re figuring that out as we go, but generally, it could be a game, or any simple diversion that helps you have fun at the terminal. Some of you will have seen various selections from our calendar before, but we hope there’s at least one new thing for everyone. Today's selection is a hidden gem inside of Emacs: Eliza, the Rogerian psychotherapist, a terminal toy ready to listen to everything you have to say.
Recent comments
9 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago