i.MX8M based Pico-ITX SBC has both HDMI and mini-DP
Kontron’s Pico-ITX form-factor “pITX-iMX8M” SBC runs Linux or Android on a dual- or quad-core NXP i.MX8M SoC with Mini-DP and HDMI, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and M.2 expansion.
The pITX-iMX8M is the first i.MX8M based product from Kontron and the second i.MX8M based Pico-ITX board we’ve seen after F&S’ armStone MX8M. Other SBCs to use this mid-range i.MX8 SoC — NXP also offers a higher-end, up to hexa-core i.MX8 QuadMax and lower-end, Cortex-A35 based i.MX8X – include Boundary Devices’ 136.7 x 87mm Nitrogen8M and Phytec’s sandwich-style, 100 x 100mm phyBoard-Polaris SBC.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 371 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago