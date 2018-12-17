Photography and Linux
So, as you can see, except for the printing step, pretty much the whole workflow is handled very easily by Linux and open-source photography software. Could I have done the whole thing in Linux? Yes and no. Depending on your printing needs, you could forego the printer entirely and use a local professional printing service. Many of those shops use the ROES system for the uploading and management of images to be printed. The ROES client is written in Java and is compatible with Linux. If you invest in a large format printer, you may have to investigate using a solution similar to what I have set up. Open-source software RIPs exist, but they have not been updated for more than a decade. Some commercial Linux solutions are available, but they are prohibitively expensive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 383 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago