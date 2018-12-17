Language Selection

Photography and Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 17th of December 2018 09:55:28 PM Filed under
Linux

So, as you can see, except for the printing step, pretty much the whole workflow is handled very easily by Linux and open-source photography software. Could I have done the whole thing in Linux? Yes and no. Depending on your printing needs, you could forego the printer entirely and use a local professional printing service. Many of those shops use the ROES system for the uploading and management of images to be printed. The ROES client is written in Java and is compatible with Linux. If you invest in a large format printer, you may have to investigate using a solution similar to what I have set up. Open-source software RIPs exist, but they have not been updated for more than a decade. Some commercial Linux solutions are available, but they are prohibitively expensive.

So, as you can see, except for the printing step, pretty much the whole workflow is handled very easily by Linux and open-source photography software. Could I have done the whole thing in Linux? Yes and no. Depending on your printing needs, you could forego the printer entirely and use a local professional printing service. Many of those shops use the ROES system for the uploading and management of images to be printed. The ROES client is written in Java and is compatible with Linux. If you invest in a large format printer, you may have to investigate using a solution similar to what I have set up. Open-source software RIPs exist, but they have not been updated for more than a decade. Some commercial Linux solutions are available, but they are prohibitively expensive.

Linux 3.18.130

I'm announcing the release of the 3.18.130 kernel. All users of the 3.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 3.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-3.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Read more

Rugged, Jetson TX2 based computer targets AI on the edge

Axiomtek’s fanless, IP67-protected “eBOX800-900-FL” computer runs Ubuntu on a Jetson TX2 module and offers -30 to 60°C support, 3Grms vibration resistance, M.2 NVMe expansion, and 2x GbE ports, including one with PoE. Axiomtek turned to the Arm-based Jetson TX2 module for its eBOX560-900-FL industrial edge AI computer and has now spun a larger (366.83 x 210 x 83mm) more rugged, wall- or VESA-mounted eBOX800-900-FL model designed for smart city, smart manufacturing, and smart transportation applications. It similarly runs Ubuntu 16.04. Read more

i.MX8M based Pico-ITX SBC has both HDMI and mini-DP

Kontron’s Pico-ITX form-factor “pITX-iMX8M” SBC runs Linux or Android on a dual- or quad-core NXP i.MX8M SoC with Mini-DP and HDMI, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and M.2 expansion. The pITX-iMX8M is the first i.MX8M based product from Kontron and the second i.MX8M based Pico-ITX board we’ve seen after F&S’ armStone MX8M. Other SBCs to use this mid-range i.MX8 SoC — NXP also offers a higher-end, up to hexa-core i.MX8 QuadMax and lower-end, Cortex-A35 based i.MX8X – include Boundary Devices’ 136.7 x 87mm Nitrogen8M and Phytec’s sandwich-style, 100 x 100mm phyBoard-Polaris SBC. Read more

