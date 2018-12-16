MIPS ISA to be available under royalty-free license
Wave Computing will follow in RISC-V’s path by offering its MIPS ISA as “open source” code without royalties or proprietary licensing. The MIPS Open initiative will focus on the development of SoCs for emerging IoT edge applications.
The RISC-V Foundation, which promotes the development of processors built on a standardized, open source instruction set architecture (ISA) is widely seen as a potential threat to Arm’s proprietary RISC ISA juggernaut. Yet, it’s also affecting other computer architectures, from Intel’s x86 to fading, legacy platforms such as Power and MIPS. This week, Wave Computing, which acquired the MIPS chip business from Imagination Technologies in June, announced a MIPS Open Initiative to reinvigorate MIPS development by offering access to the most recent 32- and 64-bit MIPS ISA versions free of charge with no licensing or royalty fees.
