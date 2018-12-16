Raspberry Pi HAT serves up robotics control smorgasbord
The “Adafruit Crickit HAT” is a Python-oriented RPi HAT add-on for robotics that includes servos, motor control, drive outputs, touch inputs, NeoPixel driver, 3W amp, and more.
Adafruit has released a $35 robotics HAT add-on for any 40-pin Raspberry Pi board. The Adafruit Crickit (Creative Robotics & Interactive Construction Kit) HAT is designed for controlling motors, servos, or solenoids using Python 3. The board is limiting to powering 5V devices and requires a 5V power supply.
