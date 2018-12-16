LibreOffice 6.1.4 Office Suite Released with More Than 125 Bug Fixes, Update Now
LibreOffice 6.1.4 comes one and a half months after version 6.1.3 with yet another layer of bug fixes across all the components of the office suite, including Writer, Calc, Draw, Impress, Base, and Math. However, it remains the choice of bleeding-edge users and early adopters until the LibreOffice 6.1 series matures enough to be offered to enterprises. A total of 126 changes are included, as detailed here and here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 643 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago