Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Is Now Available on the Dell Precision 5530 and 3530 Laptops
Announced earlier this year as the thinnest, lightest, stunning, and most powerful mobile workstations powered by the Ubuntu Linux operating system, the new Dell Precision lineup includes the Dell Precision 5530, Dell Precision 3530, Dell Precision 7530, and Dell Precision 7730. And the first two are now finally getting the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) update.
