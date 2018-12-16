Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019

Based on the newer and more powerful i.MX 8M 64-bit ARM boards, upgrading older devs kits based on the generic i.MX6 boards, the Librem 5 dev kits will soon arrive in the hands of early adopters as Purism needs all the help it can get from the community to continue and accelerate the development of its Linux-powered, privacy-focused phones, the Librem 5. Also: Purism's Librem 5 Developer Kits Finally Shipping, Linux Phone Price Going Up To $699

VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New

Several months in development, VirtualBox 6.0 is finally here as the most advanced release of the widely used virtualization software that lets users run various operating systems in virtual machines on the same or different hosts. As expected, this is a major release that adds important new features to the application. Highlights of VirtualBox 6.0 include support for exporting virtual machines to Oracle Cloud infrastructure, much-improved HiDPI and scaling support for high-end displays, including better detection of displays, support for surround speaker setups for Windows 10 Build 1809 users, and Hyper-V support on Windows hosts for better performance. VirtualBox 6.0 Released With Better HiDPI Support, VMSVGA 3D Graphics On Linux

Radeon Software 18.50 vs. Linux 4.20 + Mesa 19 Benchmarks On The AMD RX 590

Just days after the NVIDIA 415.23 Linux driver release that was published to fix 4.20 kernel issues, the NVIDIA 415.25 driver is now available with new product support. The NVIDIA 415.25 is out today in order to formally introduce support for the new TITAN RTX and Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards, the newest Turing-based products. The TITAN RTX is available beginning today from the NVIDIA store at $2499 USD meanwhile the flagship RTX 8000 card will retail for about $10k USD.