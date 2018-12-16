VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New
Several months in development, VirtualBox 6.0 is finally here as the most advanced release of the widely used virtualization software that lets users run various operating systems in virtual machines on the same or different hosts. As expected, this is a major release that adds important new features to the application.
Highlights of VirtualBox 6.0 include support for exporting virtual machines to Oracle Cloud infrastructure, much-improved HiDPI and scaling support for high-end displays, including better detection of displays, support for surround speaker setups for Windows 10 Build 1809 users, and Hyper-V support on Windows hosts for better performance.
VirtualBox 6.0 Released With Better HiDPI Support, VMSVGA 3D Graphics On Linux
