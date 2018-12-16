Language Selection

VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New

Software

Several months in development, VirtualBox 6.0 is finally here as the most advanced release of the widely used virtualization software that lets users run various operating systems in virtual machines on the same or different hosts. As expected, this is a major release that adds important new features to the application.

Highlights of VirtualBox 6.0 include support for exporting virtual machines to Oracle Cloud infrastructure, much-improved HiDPI and scaling support for high-end displays, including better detection of displays, support for surround speaker setups for Windows 10 Build 1809 users, and Hyper-V support on Windows hosts for better performance.

VirtualBox 6.0 Released With Better HiDPI Support, VMSVGA 3D Graphics On Linux

Linux 4.14 vs. 4.20 Performance Benchmarks - The Kernel Speed Difference For 2018

As some additional end-of-year kernel benchmarking, here is a look at the Linux 4.14 versus 4.20 kernel benchmarks on the same system for seeing how the kernel performance changed over the course of 2018. Additionally, Linux 4.20 was also tested a second time when disabling the Spectre/Meltdown mitigations that added some performance overhead to the kernel this year. On a Core i9 7980XE system, Linux 4.14.4 vs. 4.20 Git (with default Spectre/Meltdown mitigations and then again without) were benchmarked. Read more

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Is Now Available on the Dell Precision 5530 and 3530 Laptops

Announced earlier this year as the thinnest, lightest, stunning, and most powerful mobile workstations powered by the Ubuntu Linux operating system, the new Dell Precision lineup includes the Dell Precision 5530, Dell Precision 3530, Dell Precision 7530, and Dell Precision 7730. And the first two are now finally getting the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) update. Read more Also: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Now Available On Select Dell Precision Laptops OpenSSL 1.1.1 With TLS 1.3 Being Back-Ported To Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS comes to Dell Precision 5530 and 3530 mobile workstations The Dell Precision 5530 is a powerhouse with a few minor flaws

LibreOffice 6.1.4 Office Suite Released with More Than 125 Bug Fixes, Update Now

LibreOffice 6.1.4 comes one and a half months after version 6.1.3 with yet another layer of bug fixes across all the components of the office suite, including Writer, Calc, Draw, Impress, Base, and Math. However, it remains the choice of bleeding-edge users and early adopters until the LibreOffice 6.1 series matures enough to be offered to enterprises. A total of 126 changes are included, as detailed here and here. Read more

