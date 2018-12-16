Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019
Based on the newer and more powerful i.MX 8M 64-bit ARM boards, upgrading older devs kits based on the generic i.MX6 boards, the Librem 5 dev kits will soon arrive in the hands of early adopters as Purism needs all the help it can get from the community to continue and accelerate the development of its Linux-powered, privacy-focused phones, the Librem 5.
Also: Purism's Librem 5 Developer Kits Finally Shipping, Linux Phone Price Going Up To $699
