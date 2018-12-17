Manjaro vs Arch Linux Distribution Comparison
If you’ve looked at the DistroWatch Page Hit Ranking statistics in recent months, you might have noticed that the top place is currently occupied by Manjaro Linux, or simply Manjaro, an Arch Linux derivative that’s designed to work straight out of the box.
We wanted to know the secret behind Manjaro’s success, which is how this detailed comparison came to life. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned Arch Linux veteran with a desire to explore what other Linux distributions have to offer or you’re a Linux newbie who’s not sure which of the two distributions to use, this article is for you.
