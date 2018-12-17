Audiocasts: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News and More
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 127 - Walled gardens, appstores, and more
Episode 47 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a lot of application releases to talk about like Nextcloud, Firefox, Vivaldi, Kdenlive and more. We got an update for the Emby proprietary news we covered last week, there’s a fork. The kernel team are discussing the potential removal of the x32 Subarchitecture. There’s some possibilities that Intel could be Open-Sourcing the FSP and we’ll talk about what that could mean. Later in the show we’ll talk Security News related to a SQLite Bug, New Malware Families Discovered, Apple’s T2 Chip issues with Linux and yet another security hole found in Google+. Then we’ll round out the show with some Linux Gaming news including some great games on sale. All that and much more!
Linux Action News 84
Intel developers are working to open source the FSP, Fuchsia SDK and device repos show up in Android AOSP, and our BSD buddies have some big news.
Plus the pending removal of the x32 sub-architecture from Linux, why Uber is joining up with the Linux Foundation, and more.
It’s The Culture Stupid | Coder Radio 336
Chris is back from his trip to Denver to tour System76’s factory, and what he discovered while he was there was the last thing he was expecting.
Episode 10: Hydrants and Sirens
Katherine Druckman and Doc Searls talk to David Egts (@davidegts), Chief Technologist North America for the Public Sector at Red Hat (@redhatgov) about open source enthusiasm.
