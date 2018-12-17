Language Selection

Audiocasts: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of December 2018 09:05:02 AM Filed under
Interviews
  • Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 127 - Walled gardens, appstores, and more
  • Episode 47 | This Week in Linux

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a lot of application releases to talk about like Nextcloud, Firefox, Vivaldi, Kdenlive and more. We got an update for the Emby proprietary news we covered last week, there’s a fork. The kernel team are discussing the potential removal of the x32 Subarchitecture. There’s some possibilities that Intel could be Open-Sourcing the FSP and we’ll talk about what that could mean. Later in the show we’ll talk Security News related to a SQLite Bug, New Malware Families Discovered, Apple’s T2 Chip issues with Linux and yet another security hole found in Google+. Then we’ll round out the show with some Linux Gaming news including some great games on sale. All that and much more!

  • Linux Action News 84

    Intel developers are working to open source the FSP, Fuchsia SDK and device repos show up in Android AOSP, and our BSD buddies have some big news.

    Plus the pending removal of the x32 sub-architecture from Linux, why Uber is joining up with the Linux Foundation, and more.

  • It’s The Culture Stupid | Coder Radio 336

    Chris is back from his trip to Denver to tour System76’s factory, and what he discovered while he was there was the last thing he was expecting.

  • Episode 10: Hydrants and Sirens

    Katherine Druckman and Doc Searls talk to David Egts (@davidegts), Chief Technologist North America for the Public Sector at Red Hat (@redhatgov) about open source enthusiasm.

Command Line Heroes, mintCast and GNU World Order

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of December 2018 10:20:21 AM.
  • Why NASA open sourced the Rover

    The host of the Command Line Heroes podcast, Saron Yitbarek, kicks off each episode with a sound-studded description of an event that sets the stage for the topic of the episode. Sometimes it's a speech from Al Gore, and sometimes its the Mars Curiosity Rover landing.

  • mintCast 298 Lots of News
  • GNU World Order 12x51

    Believe it or not, there's more discussion about ZFS in this episode. (Klaatu has, oddly, completely forgotten that he's actually running ZFS on OpenIndiana, and has been for months; more on this next month). Also, switching from Thunderbird to KMail.

Android Leftovers

Qt and KDE: Qt Champions, Kdenlive, FreeBSD 12, Alejandro Montes Bascuñan and More

  • Welcome to the 2018 Qt Champions!
    Another year has passed, winter has come so it’s time to celebrate the Qt Champions!
  • Kdenlive Video Editor 18.12 Released with Important Fixes
    Kdenlive, KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, released version 18.12 a few days ago with some crashes fixed and other improvements.
  • KDE ports on FreeBSD 12 (amd64)
    FreeBSD 12 was released last week. I’m in the process of rebuilding my main workstation to all-flash (which means backups, disentangling ZFS pools, etc. etc.) and in the meantime installed 12-R to an older i3 I had lying around. KDE Applications 18.12 were released last thursday. Those are in ports, but haven’t made it around to the official packages yet. So here are some notes on almost-current KDE on almost-current FreeBSD: Installing modern KDE: from a freshly installed 12-R system, getting to a KDE Plasma desktop is a matter of installing two metapackages: pkg install xorg kde5 . That will leave you in a state where you need to link .xinitrc to startkde .. rather old-school. For purposes of having a pleasant setup, pkg install falkon quassel sddm as well.
  • Interview with Alejandro Montes Bascuñan
    I found out about it when I was specifically looking for drawing and painting software that could run on Linux because I was about to make the change from Windows 10 to Linux but the only thing holding me back was the program that I would use to draw. Then I stumbled upon Krita and gave it a try and well, the rest is history.
  • BuildStream metrics: exploration
    Metrics and telemetry are fundamental in any engineering activity to evaluate, learn and improve. They are also needed to consolidate a culture in which opinion and experience are continuously challenged, in which experimentation and evidence becomes the norm and not the exception, in which transparency rules so co-workers are empowered, in which data analysis leads to conversations so evaluations are shared. Open Source projects has been traditionally reluctant to promote telemetry, based on privacy concerns. Some factor that comes to my mind are helping to change this perception...

Ubuntu: Nautilus 3.30 and Mir 1.1.0 Release

  • Nautilus 3.30 Lands In Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo
    Nautilus 3.30 has landed in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo. The application has finally been updated after staying at version 3.26 for the past two Ubuntu releases. As many users are probably aware, Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.04 use an older version of Nautilus (3.26) because the default Gnome file manager lots its desktop icons functionality with version 3.28, and the Ubuntu devs wanted to keep this functionality. About a month ago, Desktop Icons, a Gnome Shell extension that brings back desktop icons in Gnome, was added to the Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo repositories. Thanks to this extension, the desktop icons functionality is no longer needed in Nautilus, so the default Gnome file manager was finally updated to the latest version (3.30) in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo.
  • Mir 1.1.0 Release
    We’re pleased to announce the release of Mir 1.1.0. The main thing to note with this release is a new package mir-graphics-drivers-nvidia with support for Nvidia binary “eglstream” drivers. There are also some bugfixes and some changes upstreamed by PostmarketOS developers building Mir on Musl and the UBports developers preparing to update the Mir version used by their Ubuntu Touch phones.
  • Mir 1.1 Released With EGLStreams KMS Support To Work With NVIDIA's Binary Driver
    The Canonical developers maintaining the Mir display server with its modern focus on being a Wayland compositor have just issued Mir 1.1. The primary addition with Mir 1.1 is the introduction of NVIDIA proprietary driver support by means of adding an EGLStreams KMS back-end that is compatible with the NVIDIA Linux driver architecture. If you are on the latest NVIDIA Linux drivers, it's now possible to fire up Mir 1.1 and enjoy its functionality and Wayland support.

SUSE: Aris Winardi, New User Interface for Open Build Service and More

  • openSUSE Enthusiast Creates Board Elections Poster to Encourage Participation
    Aris Winardi giving a presentation at the openSUSE Asia Summit 2016 in Jakarta, Indonesia Aris Winardi, from Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, wants to inspire the openSUSE Community and Members to get involved in the Elections process and make it the best one yet. The goal is to encourage all from the Community who are Contributors to the Project to apply for and get their openSUSE Membership, which will give them the right to vote in the upcoming elections and also some extra recognition of the work they do to keep the Project alive.
  • Let it Shine: New User Interface for Open Build Service
    The content of the following article has been contributed by the Open Build Service (OBS) Team at SUSE. It is based on the two blog posts “OBS Is Revamping Its User Interface, Help Us to Make It Awesome” and “Revamped User Interface for Project, User and Group Pages“, originally published at the OBS web site and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
  • In 2019, don`t let Cybersecurity keep you awake. Sleep tight with HPE, SUSE and AMD.
    Especially when we see large enterprises having their brand equity destroyed due to data breeches. But don`t be naïve, small companies might not get that kind of visibility but still, according to research, 60 percent of them who suffer a cyber breech are out of business in 6 months.

