Games: ATOM RPG, Humble Store, KURSK, Liftoff and More
The impressive ATOM RPG is to leave Early Access on December 19th
After little over a year in Early Access after a successful Kickstarter campaign, the surprisingly impressive ATOM RPG is about to release in full.
Mark December 19th on your calendar, as ATOM RPG seems to have a few surprises ready for the full release. This will include a third global map, which takes place in a mutant-ridden metropolis named Dead city; plenty of new NPCs and quests; you can drive cars across the wasteland; new dungeons to explore; new traits for characters and a new end-game cinematic.
Humble Store have some great deals going for Linux fans
If you're in the mood for something new and GOG isn't your thing with their big sale going on, Humble also have some interesting choices.
There's another 2K publisher sale going on right now, with top deals like Civilization VI (recently got a patch to make Linux online play cross-platform) has 75% off plus the Civilization VI: Rise and Fall expansion is currently 35% off. XCOM 2 is also 75% off and it's easily one of my favourite strategy games. Even better with the War of the Chosen expansion with 50% off. Looking further, you would be pretty mad yourself to pass on Mad Max with 75% off!
Jujubee confirm the submarine disaster game KURSK will be on Linux in Q1 2019
It seems to have released to thoroughly mixed reviews, with all sorts of issues. The big update has reduced loading time, adding in various optimisations, new and improved animations, an improved UI and so on. Sounds like they're really putting in the effort to improve it, which is great. They've confirmed they're working on many more improvements too!
Liftoff, a drone racing game that launched this year has Linux support
For those who love the idea of playing with drones, Liftoff is an interesting drone sim that's available on Linux. Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing launched back in September, with it seeing Linux support at release.
Linux 4.20 rc7 Is Out, the Skrooge Team Announces the 2.17.0 Release of Its Personal Finance Manager, Confluent Has a New Confluent Community License, Pixel Wheels Racing Game has a New Release and Debian Installer Buster Alpha 4 Is Now Available
There's a new release of the Pixel Wheels racing game. It now "remembers the best lap and best total time for each track and shows you a congratulation message when you reach the top 3 in either categories", countdown now has sound and has several other new features. The game is available for Linux, Android, Windows and Mac, and you can get it from here.
Oxygen Not Included has another sweet update, with a focus on quality
Oxygen Not Included, the excellent colony building sim from Klei has another update out. This time, they're more focused on gameplay improvements than new shiny features.
