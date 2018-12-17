RawTherapee 5.5 Released
RawTherapee 5.5 Released
RawTherapee provides you with a selection of powerful tools with which you can practise the art of developing raw photos. Be sure to read RawPedia to understand how each tool works so that you may make the most of it. A great place to start is the "Getting Started" article. Click on "Main page" in the top-left corner when you have finished reading that article to see all other articles.
If you find a problem, don't keep it to yourself. Find out how to write useful bug reports to get the problem fixed.
RawTherapee 5.5 Released - Open-Source RAW Image Editor
Version 5.5 of the RawTherapee open-source RAW image editor that supports Linux, Windows, and macOS is now available for your photo editing needs.
RawTherapee 5.5 Released! How to Install it in Ubuntu
RawTherapee RAW image editor released version 5.5 last night with exciting new features. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 18.04.
