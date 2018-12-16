Programming: JS, Python and More
Writing Unit Tests with Mocha JS
You can do as much as you can to modularize your code base, but how much confidence do you have in each of the modules? If one of the E2E tests fails, how would you pinpoint the source of the error? How do you know which module is faulty?You need a lower level of testing that works at the module level to ensure they work as distinct, standalone units—you need unit tests. Likewise, you should test that multiple units can work well together as a larger logical unit; to do this, you need to implement some integration tests.
Evangelizing Python in Africa: Chukwudi Nwachukwu, Q2 CSA Recipient
Chukwudi, or Chux as he is often referred to in more familiar circles, is the president of Python Nigeria (@PythonNigeria) and has served as part of the PSF’s Grants Working Group for several years. Some of the work he has done with the grants working group involves dealing with very delicate situations, as grant requests need to be authenticated and require due diligence to properly understand the local context for preparing and awarding a grant. According to Nicholas H. Tollervey, a fellow Grants Working Group member, Chux regularly contacts, researches and (where possible) visits in-person many of the requesters so the Grants Work Group has the context needed to be able to make an informed decision. All of this detail oriented work requires a great deal of interpersonal skill and effort, which Chux exerts freely as a credit to our larger Python community.
PyDev of the Week: Irina Truong
This week we welcome Irina Truong (@irinatruong) as our PyDev of the Week! Irina has been a speaker at several Python conferences and is a maintainer for pgcli, a Python package that is a command-line interface to the Postgres database. You can see what else she has been up to over on Github. Let’s spend some time getting to know Irina!
Tidy up the user interface
Welcome back to the multitas project which we have already created two features for this application in the previous articles 1) Remove duplicate files 2) Move file from one folder to another. In this chapter, we are just going to tidy up the buttons on the user interface before we continue to build the next task in the next chapter. What we are going to do here is to create a button container to keep all the buttons that we will use in our program. Below is the full source code which will result in this below outcome.
convert JSON object to JavaScript object literal
First Impressions of GPUs and PyData
Webinar Recording: “Automating Build, Test and Release Workflows with tox” with Oliver Bestwalter
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #347 (Dec. 18, 2018)
PyPy Winter Sprint Feb 4-9 in Düsseldorf
Episode #109: CPython byte code explorer
Python Command Line Parsing Tutorial
Mitogen comes to Opsmop
Qt For Python 5.12 Now Available
Qt for Python 5.12 Released
To get started, take a look at the recent webinar ”Develop Your First Qt for Python Application’‘ on how to develop an application from scratch, based on Qt Widgets and different Python modules. You’ll also see some examples on how to continue developing with other Qt for Python components, such as QML and Shiboken.
The beginning of Game AI
Lets take a screen shot
Get the pc os information with python
Create a python application with pyinstaller and inno setup
